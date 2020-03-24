Augusta Health Update: Still no local COVID-19 cases

Augusta Health is still not reporting any local coronavirus cases, but the COVID Care Call Center has been busy fielding calls from local residents.

The call center has fielded 306 calls as of late Tuesday afternoon, with 24.9 percent requiring referral to the Assessment Center for screening, and another 25.9 percent screened negative but still being referred for evaluation by a PCP for symptoms not consistent with COVID-19.

You can call the Augusta Health COVID Care Call Center to discuss your concerns with a nurse: 540.332.5122.

The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Community donations

Augusta Health reported in a news release today that hospital officials have received phone calls and emails from pastors, church sewing groups, local employers and businesses, dentist offices, residents, nonprofit organizations, and others offering to provide needed supplies, personal protective equipment, and food for staff.

To review the supplies that could be needed as the incidence of COVID-19 within the community increases:

Masks: N95, dust masks, medical face masks and surgical masks, as well as those handmade by our community. Face mask pattern may be found here: patchworkplus-quilting.com/facemasks

Hand sanitizer: Ecolab Nourishing Foam is preferred, but other brands/types appreciated

Hand soap: Scott Antimicrobial Foam Skin Cleanser is preferred, but other brands/types appreciated

Disposable gloves: non-latex.

Please call or email the Augusta Health Foundation before coming to Augusta Health if you or your business have these supplies on hand and are willing to donate them to support Augusta Health. The Foundation’s Office can be reached at: 540-332-5174 or ahfoundation@augustahealth.com.

Elective imaging exams update

Augusta Health is now postponing elective imaging exams. Those patients affected by the postponements will be contacted for rescheduling.

Elective imaging will be postponed to mid-May.

Time-sensitive imaging, where there is potential for an unfavorable outcome if delayed longer than 4-6 weeks, will be evaluated for postponement.

Critical imaging will not be postponed.

