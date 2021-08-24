Augusta County Finance Department receives GFOA award

The Augusta County Finance Department has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the annual financial report for fiscal year 2020.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“I am proud of the work that the finance staff has done to put forth a simple and transparent comprehensive annual financial report to give our citizens a clear financial understanding,” Finance Director Misty Cook said. “In addition to the award, the fiscal 2020 report also received the highest possible opinion from Harrisonburg accounting firm PB Mares, which completed its audit in the fall. Both accolades affirm our commitment to transparency.”

County staff makes the report, which totaled 218 pages this year, user friendly for the public with a letter of transmittal, which summarizes the report’s contents, and the management discussion and analysis section, which outlines the County’s fund balance and expenditures in a narrative format.

Augusta County has received 23 total Excellence in Financial Reporting awards from the GFOA throughout the years. In addition, Augusta County has received the GFOA’s awards for Distinguished Budget Presentation four times, with the most current budget submitted for review. The achievement recognizes excellence in budget presentation and the importance of its role as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications piece.

You can see the Certificate of Achievement listed on GFOA’s website and the audit for FY2020 on the Augusta County website.