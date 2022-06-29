Augusta County Democrats plan ‘Rally For Our *$?&@! Freedom’ event on July 9
Augusta County Democrats have organized the “Rally For Our *$?&@! Freedom” event on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event will take place at the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton.
The event Facebook page reads: “We have lost a great deal in the past few weeks. We are gathering together with like-minded people to rally for our *$?&@! freedom.”
On June 26, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a judicial precedent that had guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion.
There will be an opportunity for those who wish to speak publicly at the event.
The group plans to disperse at noon.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/370663498383993/