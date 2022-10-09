Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
augusta county authorities seek information on missing stuarts draft woman
Local

Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing Stuarts Draft woman

News Desk
Last updated:
Elizabeth Lauck
Elizabeth Lauck. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.

Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck, 28, is 5’6” 185 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony elliott
,

Tony Elliott is learning the hard way that Virginia ain’t Clemson
Chris Graham
brennan armstrong
,

Six games in, Brennan Armstrong, UVA offense, still not clicking in new scheme
Chris Graham

Brennan Armstrong passed for 313 yards, his first 300-yard game of the season, in the sixth game of the season, in UVA’s 34-17 loss to Louisville on Saturday.

keytaon thompson
,

Tony Elliott is still trying to put the square peg in the round hole, with predictable results
Scott German

The UVA Football fans that could be bothered to attend Saturday’s Homecoming game against Louisville headed for the parking lots early in the fourth quarter. They had seen enough of the Great Collapse of 2022.

liberty basketball

Liberty Football: Flames improve to 5-1 with convincing 42-24 win at UMass
Sports Desk
brennan armstrong
,

They had the right ‘energy’: So why did the ‘Hoos, at the first hint of adversity, fold up their tent?
Chris Graham
VMI Athletics

VMI Football: Keydets fall to 1-4 with 44-21 loss to East Tennessee State
Sports Desk
Brittney Funderburk
,

South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
News Desk