Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing Stuarts Draft woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.

Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck, 28, is 5’6” 185 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.