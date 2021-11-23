Augusta County authorities lead search for missing county man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Thursday and was reported missing tonight by a family member.

Algenon Carlton Hoffman III, 32, is 6’1”, 225 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes.

Hoffman could possibly be driving a 2004 tan Cadillac with Virginia tags UAX3411.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

