Augusta County authorities lead search for missing county man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Thursday and was reported missing tonight by a family member.
Algenon Carlton Hoffman III, 32, is 6’1”, 225 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes.
Hoffman could possibly be driving a 2004 tan Cadillac with Virginia tags UAX3411.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.