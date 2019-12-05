Applications open for St. Anne’s-Belfield School SPARK! Hackathon
St. Anne’s-Belfield School will host its fifth annual SPARK! Hackathon on Feb. 1-2, 2020.
This two-day event of learning and making is open to high school students throughout the region, and offers participants a unique opportunity to connect with industry experts and fellow teens passionate about changing the world through technology.
Students from a variety of backgrounds and experience levels are encouraged to apply.
The Feb. 1 Learn-a-thon will bring together mentors from across the technology industry to provide hands-on workshops to all participants, while the Feb. 2 Hackathon will offer teams of participants time to solve real world problems via technological creations. Teams will present their solutions during a 7:00 p.m. Demo Party open to the public.
This free event is part of the SPARK! Computer Science Program at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, which also offers low-cost summer experiences for middle and high school students and a free summer Computer Science Institute for grades K-12 teachers.
For more information on SPARK! or to apply to the 2020 Hackathon visit http://spark.stab.org.
