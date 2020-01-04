Application deadline for State Fair scholarships extended

Youths who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth livestock program now have through Jan. 31 to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the fair.

Additionally, two other scholarship opportunities—worth a total of $3,500—are open to any youth who exhibited during the 2019 fair.

Details and applications are available in the “Education” section of the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Applications must be completed electronically and must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. The previous deadline, Jan. 17, has been extended as a courtesy due to applications being made available shortly before the holiday season.

Funds allocated for the scholarships represent a portion of the proceeds from the annual Black Tie & Boots Scholarship Gala, which was held Sept. 26, and the fifth annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions auction, which was held Oct. 5.

The 12 scholarships for livestock exhibitors, totaling $19,640, will be offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12), Intermediate (13-15) and Seniors (16 and older). Groups are based on exhibitors’ ages as of Sept. 30, 2019.

Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded 1,469 scholarships and has awarded over $500,000 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The 2020 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 4. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and attracts 250,000 fairgoers. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

