Annual Duck Derby Race returns July 16 at Gypsy Hill Park

The Staunton-Augusta Rotary Club’s fourth annual Duck Derby Race returns on July 16 in Lewis Creek at Gypsy Hill Park.

Hundreds of numbered ducks will be dropped into the creek and will travel to the finish line where the winners are retrieved by club members. First, second and third place finishers receive cash prizes.

First place receives $1,000; second place receives $500; and third place receives $250.

Each duck is $5 to purchase.

The public is invited to watch the race live starting at 9 a.m. The ducky derby will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Profits from the race are used to support local non-profits who have applied for funding through the club’s grant funding process.

This year’s event benefits Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, Community Child Care, and Project Grows. Corporate sponsors are still needed for this annual event.

For more information or to purchase a duck, visit https://ducks.stauntonaugustarotary.club/