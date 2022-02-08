Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley accepting nominations for 2022 Valley Treasure award

The Shenandoah Valley remains an extraordinary place because members of the community are committed to protecting its iconic farming landscapes, beautiful streams, world-class public forest lands, and rich cultural history.

The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley’s Valley Treasure award seeks to recognize those community members whose exceptional work, substantial contributions, service and commitment to conserving the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region stands out.

“At Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, it’s our job to advocate, educate, and connect people to conserve the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region. But we know we don’t do this work alone, and we are grateful to and want to recognize community members who are also quietly working towards our vision for the region–where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities,” said Kate Wofford, executive director for the Alliance.

Nomination for Valley Treasure is open to anyone in the Shenandoah Valley including landowners, community leaders, community members, natural resource professionals and more.

The inaugural Valley Treasure was awarded in 2021 to Dr. Charles Ziegenfus for his decades spent researching, banding and tracking migrations and populations of dark-eyed juncos, bluebirds and white-crowned sparrows to name a few.

Nominations for Valley Treasure must be received by March 2. All nominations will be reviewed by a small committee made up of two Alliance board members, one Alliance staff member and two community members.

The winner(s) will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in early spring and will receive a $500 cash stipend (thanks to a generous donor).

Go to shenandoahalliance.org/valley_treasure to fill out a nomination form or for more information about the award criteria and selection process.

“I can’t wait to meet the next line-up of Valley Treasure nominees and hear about all the great conservation work happening throughout the Valley. I send my appreciation to those who take the time to nominate conservation heroes so we can recognize and learn from their hard work,” said Wofford.