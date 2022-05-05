Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland coming to The Paramount Theater
The Paramount Theater in partnership with Compass Creative Dramatics welcomes local youths to the stage alongside two professional artists for their full-scale musical production of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.
This public performance is the finale to Compass Creative Dramatics’ one-week summer theater residency.
Tickets for this performance are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.