Albemarle County structure fire displaces family of three

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 11:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched at 7:58 pm Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire.

The occupants of the residence evacuated the structure and activated 911 upon discovering extensive smoke production coming from the roof and attic void space after starting a fire in their fireplace. The first fire unit arrived on scene seven minutes after being dispatched and reported heavy smoke showing from a single story residential structure.

The fire was extinguished 39 minutes after the call was dispatched.

The estimated fire loss is $20,000. The fire is accidental and due to improper installation of the chimney. There were no injuries as a result of the fire and three residents were displaced due to the incident. The displaced occupants are receiving assistance from their family.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue reminds you to inspect heating sources prior to seasonal use and make sure you have working smoke alarms.