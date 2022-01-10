Albemarle County sponsoring fee waiver for storm debris at Ivy MUC

Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville are sponsoring a fee waiver for residents to dispose of storm-related vegetative debris, such as tree limbs, at the Ivy Material Utilization Center.

The waiver will be in effect through Monday, Jan. 17.

Vegetative debris collected will be ground into mulch and available for purchase at Ivy MUC. Debris will be accepted during normal business hours at the Ivy MUC, 4576 Dick Woods Road.

Residents must show proof of residency and state that the debris is storm-related.

The waiver does not apply to commercial vehicles/haulers.

