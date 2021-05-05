Albemarle County sets tax rates, adopts fiscal year 2022 operating, capital budget

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has set the Calendar Year 2021 Tax Rates and adopted the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating and Capital Budget.

The FY 22 Budget is balanced on a real estate tax rate of $0.854 per $100 of assessed value – the same rate as Calendar Year 2020.

“The adoption of the operating and capital budget is our greatest responsibility as Supervisors each year. We appreciate the work of staff through the budget development cycle this year,” shared Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Gallaway.

The FY 22 Budget supports staffing capacity needs for fire rescue services, broadband access and affordability programs, and workforce stabilization, including implementing a $15 minimum wage for County staff. The capital budget process over the past several months supports the construction of Biscuit Run Park Phase 1A, the Courts project, and additions at Crozet and Mountainview Elementary Schools, as well as program support for Climate Action implementation, affordable housing, the comprehensive plan update, transportation planning, and economic development public-private partnerships.

For Calendar Year 2021, the tax rate is $0.854 per $100 of assessed value for real estate, manufactured homes, and public service property, and the tax rate is $4.28 per $100 of assessed value for personal property, business personal property, and machinery and tools. Bills for the first-half of the 2021 tax year will be mailed in late May and are due on June 25, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 begins July 1, 2021 and runs through June 30, 2022.

