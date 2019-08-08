Albemarle County Police need help ID’g robbery suspect
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Kangaroo gas station in the 1000 block of Rio Road East in Albemarle County and are seeking help identifying the suspect.
At around 10:59 p.m. on August 7, 2019, a heavy set African American male, about 6’0″ tall, entered the store with a weapon and demanded money. If you have any information related to this incident or can identify the subject in these photos, please contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
