Albemarle County: Pedestrian struck in Seminole Trail accident dies

A Charlottesville man injured in an accident on Seminole Trail on Oct. 25 has died from his injuries.

Bradley Shaun Dorman, 41, of Charlottesville, was crossing Seminole Trail on-foot in the vicinity of Gander Drive when he was struck by a northbound vehicle in the far-left turn lane of Seminole Trail.

Dorman passed away due to his injuries on Oct. 27.

After an investigation by Albemarle County Police, the driver of the vehicle was not found to be at fault and will not face charges.

