Albemarle County launches Camino applications portal

Albemarle County has launched Camino, a new applications portal with a modern interface, to guide customers through applying for five different applications.

Residential & Commercial Building Permits

Home Occupations

Subdivisions

Architecture Review Board applications

Water Protection Ordinance applications

Users will be able to complete applications and pay via credit card. Users can also provide feedback of the system by taking a survey or by emailing Camino@albemarle.org. Camino will reduce the amount of time spent completing applications and provides step-by-step guidance throughout the application process. It connects users to helpful online resources based on the specific application type within the system.

“Camino will create a more streamlined and automated front-end interface, resulting in complete applications prior to submission. It will enable faster processing times and implements the first of many technology-oriented process improvements within the department,” said Jodie Filardo, director of community development for Albemarle County. The new system implementation is a key enhancement to the county’s customer services.

The Camino application system is one project under the county’s Core Systems Modernization initiative, which is the county’s effort to implement enterprise solutions to allow staff to effectively manage resources and to provide a much more streamlined customer service experience. This work encompasses the County’s financial system, HR system, asset management, community development, and broader customer service management systems.