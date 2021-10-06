Albemarle County Housing Policy Manager seeks landlord input

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 11:28 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

covid-19 economy
(© Alexander Borisenko – stock.adobe.com)

The Albemarle County Housing Policy Manager is seeking input from landlords who own property in Albemarle County to determine the impact that COVID-19 has had on their businesses.

Landlords and property managers are invited to respond to an online survey which will help identify ways Albemarle County might support efforts to recover from the negative impacts of the pandemic.

The anonymous survey will take approximately five minutes to complete and can be accessed by the following link: tinyurl.com/yj9wd5m2.

The survey will close on Oct. 31st, 2021.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news