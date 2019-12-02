Albemarle County home destroyed in structure fire: No injuries
Albemarle County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:52 pm Sunday for a structure fire involving a single family home in the Southwood Community.
The first engine arrived on scene eight minutes later and reported a single family home with fire visible from all four sides of the structure as well as a passenger vehicle on fire next to the residence.
The fire was brought under control quickly, protecting adjoining structures, however units remained on scene for three hours ensuring all hot spots were extinguished.
The residents were home at the time of the fire and all were able to escape unharmed. The family, two adults and four children, have been displaced from their home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The home, the contents and a vehicle are a total loss, valued at approximately $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time however it has been classified as accidental.
