Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Towne Lane

Published Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, 4:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fire rescue units from Albemarle County responded to the report of a structure fire on Towne Lane at 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

The first apparatus arrived on scene in just under six minutes after dispatch to find fire in the laundry area of a single-family home. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

One occupant at home at the time of the fire was able to safely evacuate and was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

Three residents and one pet have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause and estimated damage of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Related



