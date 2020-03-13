Albemarle County: Event postponements, relocations

The Albemarle County community has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but county leaders are in the process of reviewing public meetings, events, and recreation programs.

At this time, any gathering of fewer than 100 people will proceed as planned. Any gatherings expected to exceed 100 attendees are being individually evaluated for how to proceed.

The events below are those that have been adjusted and this list will be updated as we continue to monitor the situation.

Postponed Events

The Yancey School Community Center One-Year Celebration (scheduled 3/14) is postponed indefinitely.

Relocated Events

Budget Work Session for the Board of Supervisors (scheduled 3/17) has been moved from Room 241 to Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building to accommodate social distancing.

