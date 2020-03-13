Albemarle County: Event postponements, relocations
The Albemarle County community has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but county leaders are in the process of reviewing public meetings, events, and recreation programs.
At this time, any gathering of fewer than 100 people will proceed as planned. Any gatherings expected to exceed 100 attendees are being individually evaluated for how to proceed.
The events below are those that have been adjusted and this list will be updated as we continue to monitor the situation.
Postponed Events
- The Yancey School Community Center One-Year Celebration (scheduled 3/14) is postponed indefinitely.
Relocated Events
- Budget Work Session for the Board of Supervisors (scheduled 3/17) has been moved from Room 241 to Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building to accommodate social distancing.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.