albemarle county department of elections sent out incorrect address for early voting
Local

Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

albemarle county virginiaThe Virginia Department of Elections sent out a notice to all registered voters in Albemarle County, and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as the county’s mailing address at Mailbox Express, which in incorrect.

The correct address for the Albemarle County elections office and early voting is at the County Office Building at 1600 5th St., Charlottesville.

The County Office Building is where Albemarle County residents should go for any voter registration needs.

If you have any questions about this state voter notice error, you may contact the county elections office at (434) 972-4173 or email [email protected]

Additional information on voting in Albemarle County may be found here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

