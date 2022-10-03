Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting

The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a notice to all registered voters in Albemarle County, and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as the county’s mailing address at Mailbox Express, which in incorrect.

The correct address for the Albemarle County elections office and early voting is at the County Office Building at 1600 5th St., Charlottesville.

The County Office Building is where Albemarle County residents should go for any voter registration needs.

If you have any questions about this state voter notice error, you may contact the county elections office at (434) 972-4173 or email [email protected]

Additional information on voting in Albemarle County may be found here.