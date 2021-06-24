Albemarle County COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance Program comes to a close

Albemarle County’s COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance Program has come to a close.

Dating back to last June, Albemarle County residents experiencing lost wages or earning ability as a result of reduced hours or loss of employment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were able to apply through the Emergency Financial Assistance Program for rental and mortgage assistance, utility payments, groceries, and more.

This program was able to serve 2,653 residents, and approximately $2 million of federal CARES Coronavirus Relief Funds were distributed.

“The Emergency Financial Assistance Program provided critical support for community members facing financial hardship due to the pandemic using federal dollars,” Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Gallaway said. “The Board of Supervisors is grateful that Albemarle County has been in a financial position to invest CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars where they could directly support and respond to the impacts of the pandemic on our community. This program supported families in meeting their basic needs during this difficult time.”