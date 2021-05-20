Albemarle County Board of Supervisors repeals COVID-19 emergency ordinance

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to repeal Emergency Ordinance No. 21-E(1), an ordinance to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

An emergency ordinance has been in effect in Albemarle County since Aug. 1, 2020. This ordinance had established regulations pertaining to:

maximum indoor occupancy allowed at restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries

maximum gathering sizes

required persons to wear face coverings in public places

“In consideration of local COVID-19 metrics and vaccinations, it is the right time to align with the governor’s executive orders,” said Ned Gallaway, the chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

With its repeal, the governor’s executive orders now contain the restrictions and guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that apply statewide. The state and local declarations of a state of emergency remain in place.

