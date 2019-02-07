Albemarle County announces vehicle donation to PVCC Educational Foundation

Albemarle County has approved the donation of up to 15 surplus vehicles over the next five years to PVCC Educational Foundation for the Division of Community Self-Sufficiency (CSS) Programs.

CSS works to connect local employers with quality job seekers by recruiting, training, and supporting individuals throughout the community who have the interest and ability to excel in available jobs. The vehicles would be provided to students pursuing training or certification on a temporary basis while they complete their education.

“Overcoming the transportation obstacle is key to solving this need,” said Ridge Schuyler, Dean of Self-Sufficiency Programs at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Historically, county surplus vehicles are put up for auction. The average auction value is $1,908 per vehicle.

“The impact this could have on the community is huge in comparison to the value of the vehicles,” said Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Gallaway.

