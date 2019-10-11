ACC Men’s Soccer Notebook: News, notes, upcoming schedule
Six ACC men’s soccer matches will be contested this weekend in the fifth of eight weekends of conference play.
The two hottest teams in the league square off in Newton, Massachusetts, as top-ranked Virginia faces Boston College. UVa has won all 10 of its matches this season, while BC owns the second-longest active unbeaten streak in the league at five straight games. The Eagles downed then-No. 3 Wake Forest, 2-1, at home last weekend.
No. 20 NC State plays host to No. 6 Wake Forest on Friday evening in a battle of top-20 opponents. The Wolfpack have won their last three matches to move back into the national rankings.
ACC Network is airing two matches this weekend, with No. 21 Duke at Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Friday and Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Oct. 11
No. 21/16 Duke at Notre Dame | 6 p.m. | ACCN
No. 6/9 Wake Forest at No. 20/12 NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 1/1 Virginia at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 22/- Virginia Tech at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX|
No. -/23 Louisville at No. 11/13 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Saturday, Oct. 12
Syracuse at No. 18/14 North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Tuesday, Oct. 15
No. 17/20 James Madison at No. 1/1 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCN
No. 20/12 NC State at South Carolina | 7 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at No. -/23 Louisville | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
UConn at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 21/16 Duke at Elon | 7 p.m.
William & Mary at No. 6/9 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Pitt at Penn State | 7 p.m. | BTN+
All times Eastern
Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America
ACC Tops Polls Again This Week
- ACC teams have topped the national polls in five of seven weeks this season (Wake Forest, three weeks; Virginia, two weeks).
- Virginia (10-0-0) remains one of three unbeaten and untied teams in the nation, joining Navy and Missouri State.
- For the first time since the 1996 season, Virginia has been ranked No. 1 for consecutive weeks. UVa is atop the United Soccer Coaches and Soccer America polls again this week.
Taking Care of Business in Non-Conference Play
- ACC teams boast a 60-8-10 record (.833) this season against non-conference competition.
- Over the last three weeks of non-conference play, ACC teams are 20-0-2.
National Leaders
- Clemson is averaging an NCAA-best 3.45 goals per game.
- Virginia has allowed the fewest goals in the nation (1) and owns the nation’s lowest goals-against average (0.10).
ACC Teams Throughout the Polls
- The ACC boasts seven teams in the latest United Soccer Coaches and Soccer America polls.
- No other conference has more than three teams in either poll.
- For the second straight week, No. 1 Virginia is the highest-ranked ACC team in both polls. In the United Soccer poll, UVa is followed by No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 11 Clemson, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 20 NC State, No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Virginia Tech.
- Virginia (1), Wake Forest (9), NC State (12), Clemson (13), North Carolina (14), Duke (16) and Louisville (23) are ranked in the Soccer America poll.
Offensive Firepower
- The ACC’s offenses have been impressive this season. Four teams rank among the nation’s top 25 in goals per game.
- Clemson is the nation’s leader in scoring, with 38 total goals (3.45/match).
- Virginia Tech is tied for 13th nationally in scoring at 2.3 goals per game, while North Carolina is tied for 21st at 2.18 per game and Duke is tied at 24th with 2.1 per game.
- Clemson’s Kimarni Smith is tied for second in the nation in scoring with 11 goals.
Stingy Defenses
- In addition to some great offensive teams, the ACC also features some of the nation’s best defensive sides
- Virginia has recorded nine clean sheets in 10 matches (including six straight games), conceding just one goal, which is fewest of any team in the nation.
- Wake Forest is 12th nationally in scoring defense (.636), while NC State is 17th (.673) and Boston College 28th (.786).
Men’s Soccer Prominently Featured on ACC Network
- ACC Network (ACCN), the new, 24/7 national platform, is slated to air 29 men’s soccer matches this fall.
- Two men’s soccer matches are featured on ACCN in the next week: No. 21 Duke at Notre Dame on Friday and No. 17 James Madison at No. 1 Virginia on Tuesday.
- ACC men’s games are slated for Fridays on ACCN with additional matches on Tuesdays throughout the fall. ACCN also will televise the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship.
- ACCN will showcase the ACC’s men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey programs with unprecedented national television coverage this fall.
