ACC Football Pick’Em: Week 6

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Friday, Oct. 5

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, Internet

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN, 84, 84, 84

Series: First Meeting

ESPN: Clay Matvick, Dan Orlovsky, Paul Carcaterra

Line: Georgia Tech -3

Capsule: Must-win game for both sides?

Pick: Louisville 24, Georgia Tech 21

Saturday, Oct. 6

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, Internet

Syracuse at Pitt, 12:20 p.m., Raycom, 98, 194, 956

Series: Pitt leads series, 38-32-3; Last meeting: Syracuse, 27-24 (2017)

Raycom: Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris

Line: Syracuse -5

Capsule: Not sure how Syracuse is only favored by five.

Pick: Syracuse 27, Pitt 10

Boston College at NC State, 12:30 p.m., RSN, 113, 193, 955

Series: Boston College leads series, 9-6; Last meeting: NC State, 17-14 (2017)

RSN: Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple

Line: NC State -4

Capsule: Winner becomes the top contender to Clemson in the Atlantic.

Pick: NC State 28, Boston College 20

Clemson at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, 98, 194, 956

Series: Clemson leads series, 65-17-1, Last meeting: Clemson, 28-14 (2017)

ESPN: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman

Line: Clemson -17

Capsule: Clemson could use a breakout performance here.

Pick: Clemson 44, Wake Forest 13

Florida State at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC, 113, 193, 955

Series: Miami leads series, 32-30; Last meeting: Miami, 24-20 (2017)

ABC: Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard. Allison Williams

Line: Miami -12.5

Capsule: First test, sorta, kinda, for Miami since LSU.

Pick: Miami 24, FSU 14

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ABC, 113, 193, 955

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 34-31 (2016)

ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Line: Notre Dame -6

Capsule: Blacksburg on a Saturday night, should be wild.

Pick: Virginia Tech 31, Notre Dame 28

Picks by Chris Graham

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web