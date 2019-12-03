ACC Championship Game: UVA-Clemson TV info, game notes
#3 Clemson (12-0) vs. #22 UVA (9-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Series: Clemson leads, 38-8-1
Last Meeting: Clemson 59, Virginia 10 (Nov. 2, 2013)
ABC: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Todd McShay (sideline), Molly McGrath (sideline)
ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Barrett Jones (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)
Game Notes
- Coastal Division UVA will be making its first appearance in the game, while Atlantic Division champion Clemson returns for the fifth straight season and seventh time overall.
- Clemson has won the last four league championship games.
- This marks the 11th consecutive year the game has been televised in prime time.
- The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in each of the previous six seasons.
- The Atlantic Division team has won 10 of 14 previous ACC Football Championship games, including the last eight in a row. Clemson (5) and Florida State (4) have the most titles. The last Coastal Division team to win the championship game was Virginia Tech in 2010.
- Virginia is the seventh different team to represent the Coastal Division in the last seven years. The Cavaliers are the 11th different program to play in the game. Clemson leads all teams with seven overall appearances, followed by Virginia Tech (6) and Florida State (5).
- Clemson has won 18 ACC football titles, three more than any other program. A win for the Tigers would be their fifth straight conference title. Virginia has won two ACC football championships, sharing the title in 1989 with Duke and 1995 with Florida State.
