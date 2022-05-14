AARP Virginia seeks 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service nominees

AARP Virginia is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Virginians age 50-plus who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

“AARP Virginia is excited to shine a light on Virginians age 50 and older who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said AARP Virginia State President Joyce Williams.

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Virginia based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in the fall.

AARP Virginia Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years old or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.

Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.

AARP staff members are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

Contact Jessie Chambers (jchambers@aarp.org) for more information and a nomination form, or submit online at aarp.org/andrusaward. The application deadline is Aug. 31.

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.

