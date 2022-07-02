AARP awards grants to five Virginia organizations with goal to  make communities more livable

Crystal Graham
aarp virginiaAARP announced five organizations throughout the state that will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide.

Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places, transportation, housing, diversity, equity and inclusion, digital access, and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and over.

“AARP Virginia is committed to working with communities to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said state director Jim Dau. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Virginians 50 and over.”

Here in Virginia, projects funded include:

AARP Community Challenge grant projects are funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program’s quick-action nature, projects must be completed by November 30, 2022.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded 16 grants and $195,459 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge


