a peaceful relaxing atmosphere stuarts draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening saturday
Local

‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Java Joint at Miller’s Bake Shoppe will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Courtesy of Miller’s Bake Shoppe.

Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting.

A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday.

“[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.

Saturday’s grand opening will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Afterward, the coffee shop’s hours will be the same as the bakery: Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The coffee shop will most likely be closed when the bakery is, including during the month of January.

Sawatazka said that later the coffee shop may open earlier than the bakery.

Java Joint offers organic tea, hot or iced, from Piper and Leaf Tea Co. in Alabama, and organic coffee from Trager Brothers Coffee in Afton, Va. Syrups used to make the beverages in Java Joint will all be made in-house at the bakery.

“It’s going to be a very chill atmosphere,” Sawatazka said. He said he hopes customers will find Java Joint to be the place to escape to, and “a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere where people can get some refreshment.”

On Saturday, bounce houses will be available for children, as well as cookies and milk. With a purchase of a drink, customers will receive a cinnamon roll. Live music will be played.

Gretta Cason, who has worked in the bakery for more than a year, will be manager of Java Joint.

Later, Sawatazka said, the hope is to offer single cinnamon rolls, cookies and slices of pie also in the coffee shop along with beverages.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

