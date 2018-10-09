A guide to hire immigration lawyer

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Immigration is a complex and time taking procedure. If you feel the need, you should hire professional help.

If you don’t know anything about immigration or the naturalization process, then you better hire an immigration attorney.

This is because immigration forms are complex, and you can’t fill them out correctly on your own. You need to find a lawyer to file the form and move the immigration process forward.

Following, we are mentioning a few things you should mind:

Legal Fees

Remember, some lawyers ask for a flat fee and some charge by the hour.

The attorney can only charge for the service being offered; they will not add the application filing fee which you should pay to USCIS. Therefore, you should pay a sperate fee to the attorney, and see what services the fee covers before you hire the lawyer and pay him.

Previous Experience

This is very important; it’s impossible for an immigration lawyer to be familiar with different immigration applications. They might not have handled all types of immigration cases.

They have not practiced all areas of American immigration law.

Some lawyers, like Fairfax immigration lawyer, specializes in individual and family-based immigration. However, some lawyers know how to tackle cases related to asylum. Applicants better check the specialization of an attorney. It will grant you a better sense of security.

Connections with State Bar

You need to perform a background check. You should conduct this before you hire the attorney. It will help you learn whether the lawyer has been disciplined by the state bar or not.

An attorney who commits egregious acts is punished by the state bar. Applicants should consider for which discipline an attorney was selected by the state bar, and make sure it fulfills their requirements.

Time

You rather don’t ask this question, but it’s important you inquire the expected immigration application time frame. You should know when the application will be filed with the authorities.

You might need some time to work on the case and collect evidence. The attorney should give their clients a time when their applications will be filed. Clients should assure the attorney get everything right.

Questions to Ask an Immigration Lawyer

An immigration application is among the most critical moments of your life. If you hired an expert to help you, make sure he is trustworthy. Immigration fraud is a severe issue for prospective immigrants.

Considering this, you should ask the following questions before you hire an immigration lawyer:

Your Credentials

Immigration lawyers graduate from law school. An ideal lawyer must have a good standing in their provincial bar association.

You shouldn’t be afraid to ask the lawyer where they got their degree from. You better do your research on the School and assure it is credible.

Do your research before hiring!

Your Experience

The experience in practice is an important aspect. This makes a significant effect on the lawyer’s ability to present your case.

You need to ask your lawyer for how long they have been presenting cases such as yours. This will help ensure you will take the lead in the courtroom.

Have You Handled a Case Like Mine?

This is an important question. Every immigration is unique. Therefore it’s hard to compare cases. If you have a specific concern in your case, like a criminal record, it’s fair to ask the immigration lawyer if they worked with cases like yours before or not.

Your Costs

The immigration lawyer should provide you with a contract that explains how much you will have to pay and the services you get in return.

The agreement offers a brief breakdown of when you should make payment. Not every expense is associated with the application.

According to your case, you will pay for government processing fees, courier fees, etc.

What Should I Expect?

Even if you hire a lawyer, you will need to be actively involved in prepping the application. You must be clear what to expect from the lawyer and know what is expected from you.

The immigration lawyer should offer a general description of the process your application will go through. This is your immigration application, and even the slightest mistake will cost you dearly.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web