8 improvements you can make that will make a big difference to your business in 2022

Published Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, 2:00 pm

Businesses have seen an unexpected transformation in the past two years. Small businesses that relied on brick-and-mortar stores had to go digital in order to keep their business alive and running and some ceased operations altogether. Research shows that the number of people operating small businesses dropped by 22% from 2020 to 2021.

This shows that businesses the importance of embracing new tech upgrades and other changes to stay afloat. Here are 8 improvements that will play a big role in the success of your business in 2022.

1. Sustainable operations

Customers are now very concerned about eco-friendliness and sustainability, now more than ever. Sustainability is more than a trend. It’s not optional anymore and it’s the perfect way to get an edge over your competitors.

Sustainability goes beyond your supply chain, electricity, and manufacturing. Businesses need to implement sustainable operations across all management tasks. From manufacturing to delivery, sustainability should be a consideration across all your operations.

2. Optimize your brand’s digital presence

In the past, having a website or using social media marketing channels for marketing was considered a big deal for a small business. That has changed, with the COVID-19 pandemic has set new standards for marketing. Many businesses have started improving their digital presence by setting up a Google My Business account and using social media for marketing.

According to HubSpot, 97% of people look online to find information about a local business. Now think about the number of customers you are losing to your competitors. Your business won’t survive for long if it does not have a digital presence. Establishing a digital presence or taking your digital marketing to the next level can make a huge difference to your business’ success.

3. Touchless soap dispenser and hand dryer

This is something that’s no longer optional. With the ongoing pandemic, the highest standards of hygiene are essential to avoid the spread of infection and keep your employees, clients, and business operations safe. A touchless soap dispenser will remind your employees of washing their hands frequently. Furthermore, the contactless design means that your employees won’t spread infection by touching the same surfaces.

Similarly, your business needs a touchless hand dryer, if you don’t have one already. Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers allow employees to sanitize their hands regularly. Consider installing touchless hand sanitizers in the kitchen, cafeteria, reception, and each cubicle to ensure employees’ safety and personal hygiene in your workplace.

4. Implementing AI-powered tools

You’ve probably already heard of AI-powered chatbots that handle customer queries and help them navigate your website. AI-based tools are capable of performing tasks like humans. These tools learn from the data they are fed and execute tasks according to your instructions. The best part is that AI learns and improves on its own, so can take your operations and customer service to the next level at minimal cost.

5. Remote tools

Nearly every business embraced a remote work model during the pandemic. While the offices are now reopening, many organizations are considering a hybrid work model. This allows people to work from the comfort of their homes and visit the office a couple of days per week or a few times a month.

With the growing popularity of the remote working model, it’s important for companies to implement tools that can track employees’ performance. This includes screen recording and sharing software apps that give you complete access to your employees’ computer systems.

6. Parking management system

An effective parking management software system enhances the security of your parking space and makes car parking more convenient for your staff and visitors. The system tracks traffic in your parking lot and helps your visitors find available parking spaces. It also saves them time – no more circulating around looking for a parking spot! Plus, the software keeps a record of every car that enters and exits your parking lot, enhancing security.

7. Improve your customer service

The business world is in a fragile state after the pandemic. Customers that were previously loyal to your brand started looking for cost-effective, sustainable, and better alternatives, even if that meant shopping with your competitors. While this presents a challenge for businesses that are already struggling to retain their existing customers, it can also create opportunities. By improving your customer service, offering rewards and discounts, and building a robust feedback channel, you can improve your customers’ experience and increase your conversions.

8. Implement accounting and HR software

Automation will be a big business trend in 2022. Take accounting and HR software apps, for example. These tools streamline your account management, bookkeeping, recruiting, onboarding, and training processes. In turn, this helps to make your business more efficient and more effective.

Businesses have faced an array of challenges in recent years, and things are not likely to change any time soon. In order to embrace these challenges and take your business to the next level, you need to adapt. Fortunately, these 8 improvements can make a huge difference.