6 reasons your business needs a mass notification system

Published Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, 11:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nobody prays for bad incidents to happen at their workplace. Still, we both know it’s not uncommon for businesses to go through phases of crises, security attacks, downtime, and other emergencies.

When this happens, how do you communicate with your staff?

Traditionally, the right answer to that would have been via PA systems or sirens. But here we are in today’s world where companies have employees dispersed across the globe. In case of an emergency, how do you communicate with your staff in LA, Africa, Europe, and other parts of the globe instantly?

Someone might say via text messages, emailing, and stuff like that. Well, that would have been right if only people opened their email every five seconds.

The introduction of MCS (Mass Communication Systems)

The best way to communicate with all employees quickly and effectively at any time of the day or night is to use a Mass Communication System – something that springs up on everyone like an alarm bell.

In this post, you’re going to see a number of reasons why this system is great for your business. (If you haven’t already.)

1. Improves response times

The first and the most obvious reason to invest in a mass communication system is that it improves the speed with which your incident response teams react.

For example, let’s say your company’s internet security got breached suddenly, and you need to notify everyone on the system to log out; sending emails or text messages may not spark a swift response from them.

However, sending a notification alert (like an alarm bell ringing on their phone) will surely get them to action.

2. Raises efficiency levels

How many times have you had episodes of employees reacting to commands late simply because they failed to check their emails?

The truth is emails are getting relegated in this digital communication world. The fast-paced nature of our environment means people now have so much to attend to – even at work – making it impossible to always keep track of emails.

A mass notification system, on the other hand, can get your employees blazing at full speed. With it, employees can send notification alerts to one another, making it almost impossible for anyone to pretend like they received a command late.

3. Saves the business

It only takes a few seconds for a company to be attacked on the internet. The speed at which the incident response solutions are communicated can spell the difference between loss and safety.

If you’re in a business space where your company faces everyday threats from attackers, investing in a mass notification system is inevitable.

4. Saves lives

Again, there is only a split second between life and death. The speed at which your safety response team reacts to an emergency situation on-site can spell the difference between dying and staying alive.

5. Quick employee engagement

It is true that companies try to communicate their values and goals to their employees as soon as they can. Many even invest in email blasts and Instant messaging apps to get the job done ASAP.

But the truth is these measures still depend on employees picking up their phones and reading through the message. Many a time, some employees might even need to be in front of their desktops to read messages – something they won’t have access to when on the field.

With a mass notification system, however, you can make information dissemination timely and instant. More like an alarm bell, employees will be drawn to the message anywhere they are, thereby taking the right actions.

6. Makes it impossible for employees to ignore messages

Naturally, when emails, texts, or chats come into people’s gadgets, one may choose to read them immediately or close for later. Many a time, your employees choose the latter option. Not that they do this on purpose, but mainly because of the workload they have to deal with.

To make sure your employees react instantly to emergencies, you need a mass notification system. With a mass notification system, you can have them configure their notification tones to sound a particular way so that when an emergency alert comes in, they know it’s different from regular alerts and that it demands urgent attention.

Story by Uday Tank

Related



