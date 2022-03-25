6 latest trends and innovations improving clinical trial and research

Published Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022, 8:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The clinical research and trial industry is one of the many industries recently experiencing significant changes. While this discipline’s foundational and overarching methodologies remain intact, several practices have been modified or enhanced for more improved outcomes.

This article highlights six of the latest trends and innovations improving clinical trials and research.

Increased focus on patient-centric practices

Clinical trials and research have always involved the active collaboration of participants and clinicians. However, more focus is now being placed on patient-centric trial practices. This innovation is mainly driven by the need to establish more transparent bioethics. Due to this innovation, patients are now better informed of emerging pharmaceutical trends.

However, patient-centric trials benefit not only the patients but also the clinicians. This approach improves patients’ participation through data automation and standardization. Aside from being cost-saving, it fosters improved clinical design and build for enhanced patient-centricity.

Not too sure how this works? See at Formedix or consult online journals and magazines.

Increased acceptance of wearable tech

Though wearable technology hasn’t been widely integrated into clinical trials and research, there have been positive indicators that these devices may become a widespread innovation. Experts predict that its impact on clinical procedures will be undeniable.

However, the major challenge with this innovation has been its misuse. Currently, legislators in significant countries are raising conversations around establishing regulatory measures for wearable technology. Nonetheless, the push to integrate these devices into clinical research keeps increasing. As wearable technology becomes more widely accepted, patients’ data will no longer be collected in centers but their homes.

Improvement of cybersecurity measures

Cyber threats are absolute and cannot be taken for granted. The past years have seen major clinical institutions and processes struck by cyber attackers. These attacks left crippling effects. They also revealed how a simple cyber vulnerability could be latched onto by cyber attackers and used to perform malicious acts. The financial losses from cyber-attacks are enough to damage a pharmaceutical company.

Nevertheless, loss of credibility proves to be a more significant loss. More innovative measures are being taken to improve cybersecurity for clinicians after these discrepancies are detected. The use of digital technologies and innovative encryption are a few examples of such actions. Though the possibilities of cyber-attacks haven’t been eliminated, there has been significant improvement in the quality of cyber security.

Investment in continued healthcare research

Continued healthcare research is pivotal to clinical trials. However, the level of investment made into healthcare research hasn’t been encouraging over the years. Most research companies often prefer other industries to the healthcare industry. And this has mainly contributed to the minimal attention the healthcare sector receives from these companies.

However, research companies are beginning to become more open to the healthcare sector, creating more support for clinical research and trials. On the flip side, healthcare companies also recognize more revenue-making opportunities in healthcare research.

With these innovations, clinicians can access more resources and make the latest discoveries that enable them to solve patients’ problems quickly.

Returns overweighing risks

Clinical trials and research are risky ventures. With human lives involved, the level of risks involved becomes glaring. The problematic nature of clinical trials stands as a significant obstacle to innovation. Because the outcomes of clinical trials are uncertain, necessary changes are not implemented in due time.

However, there has been a positive alteration in this trend. Participants and clinical trial sponsors now demonstrate more willingness to take risks. This alteration is spurred by the various innovations that have made it easier for patients to participate in clinical trials. And with the different positive outcomes validating the effectiveness of modern inventions, more participants are willing to take trials. Now, participants are convinced that the returns from clinical trials and research outweigh the risks.

Rise of on-demand services

Compared to other major sectors, on-demand services have creepily found their place in clinical research and trials. However, as on-demand consumer services continue to find prominence in non-medical sectors, the medical industry will give it some more room.

Nowadays, some technologies and applications could help patients address their healthcare needs without leaving their homes. In clinical research and trial, on-demand service creates an opportunity for recruitment, engagement, and retention innovations.

Now, clinical researchers can connect with trial participants, perform specific procedures, and access critical data without meeting with them.

Conclusion

The innovative trends prevalent in the clinical research and trial industry are undeniable. These innovations have made things better for clinicians and made trial participants more open and engaging. Clinical trials and research have a high chance of gaining more substantial grounds in the future.

Story by Amber Scott

Like this: Like Loading...