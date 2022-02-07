5 benefits of selling your home for cash

Published Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, 12:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

If you need to sell your home fast due to bankruptcy, divorce, or a work relocation, you may not have time to list your house on the traditional market. Thousands of homeowners aren’t willing to go through the extra work and stress that is required to list their homes on the market. The staging process, hosting open houses, and dealing with real estate agents can be a real hassle.

If you want to sell your home quickly, you need to work with a property investment company that will make you a cash offer on your home. Fair cash deal homebuyers are motivated to buy your home exactly as it is, without the need for expensive repairs or staging.

Selling your house for cash can speed up the sale of your home and help you get settled in your new home faster. Let’s take a closer look at a few benefits of selling your home for cash.

You keep all the money

When you sell your home for cash, the check that is cut is all yours to keep. You won’t have to spend your profits to pay for lawyers, inspections, or real estate commissions. All of the traditional fees that come with closing on a house are taken care of by the purchasing company. You can walk away with the full amount of the sale. This can save you thousands of dollars when you sell your home.

No repairs

Investors that are offering cash for your home are willing to buy it “as is.” You won’t have to spend a fortune on expensive upgrades or repairs. You won’t have to spend any time cleaning, staging, or remodeling your home to make it look its best. Property investors are only concerned with the home’s overall value and not how it looks.

No risk of an offer falling through

When you sell your home traditionally, there is always the risk that your offers will fall through. Some potential buyers simply back out on a deal or don’t get the financing they need to back their offer. Property investment companies have the financial backing they need to make a fair cash offer on your home. The deal will rarely fall through once you get an offer on your home.

Fast process

On average, most houses stay on the market for more than three months before they sell. If you don’t have time to wait around for the right buyer, selling for cash can be much quicker. Once you consult with a cash home buyer, you can have a fair market value offer in just days. The whole process can be completed quickly, and you can have a check in your hand in less than just one month.

Simple and easy

To start the process of selling your home for cash only takes one phone call. You will be able to give all the details about your home over the phone. Your investor may schedule for an associate to come to your property to have a look at it in person. Within just days, you will have a cash offer in your hand. Once you accept an offer, you will meet at a lawyer’s office to sign some paperwork, and a check will be ready for you in as little as a week.

If you don’t have the time or the patience to sell your house traditionally, you can enjoy the benefits of selling to a cash home buyer.

Story by Bilal Sajjad. He is a full-time writer who loves to write about home improvement, buy and sell new homes and is good at writing about property as well.