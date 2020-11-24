4 things to do when you visit Orlando

Orlando, Florida, is one of the top tourist destinations for families looking to reconnect and create some lasting memories. This might very well be solely the result of Orlando being home to some fairly popular theme parks; however, there is so much more to enjoy about Orlando than just the “Happiest Place on Earth”.

While you will certainly want to make sure that you and your family have plenty of park time when you are in Orlando, you will find that it is nice to step away from the crowds and enjoy some of the other things that Orlando has to offer.

Here are four things that you should do the next time you visit Orlando.

1. Stay in a rental house

First and foremost, if you are going to enjoy Orlando fully, you will need to ensure that you have the right accommodations that will allow you to do so. Staying in a hotel within the confines of Disney will make it difficult for you to want to do anything else. However, you can still get your dose of Disney without staying in a hotel. Look to rent a house at places like the Solterra Resort so that you and everyone in your group can have all the space they need as well as the freedom to explore Orlando properly.

2. Visit the everglades

Aside from the fun and adventure that awaits you at the man-made attractions in Orlando, there is also a fair bit of natural beauty to enjoy. You should certainly include a trip to the everglades on your Orlando itinerary. You can ride on an airboat to give yourself the best look at the everglades and all of the wildlife and untouched landscape that exists there. There are plenty of tours that you can choose from that will take you through the everglades, so make sure to bring a camera as well as plenty of sunscreen.

3. Hit the links

Anyone who has an interest in golf will be happy to learn that Orlando is home to some world-class golf courses that you don’t want to miss. Not only does the climate in Orlando tend to make it a fantastic golfing destination for most of the year, but Florida as a whole has been renowned as being an ultimate golfing destination for a long time now. Hit the links at courses like the Ritz-Carlton Golf Course or the pristine Shingle Creek Golf Club. Your trip to Orlando is certainly one that you will want to bring your clubs on.

4. Explore Bok Tower Gardens

Among the many natural beauties that Orlando has to offer is are the Bok Tower Gardens. Considered to be a bit of a hidden gem in Orlando, the Bok Tower Gardens are home to acres upon acres of citrus groves, nature trails, and endangered plants. Anyone looking to get away from the noise of the amusement parks will enjoy spending an afternoon exploring the natural beauty of the Bok Tower Gardens.

