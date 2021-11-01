4 benefits of using prototype PCBs for your business

Prototyping is a necessary step in your production process. To prototype is to create a sample of your product that you will be showing to your investors, board members or to simply test the functionality of a product for the target market.

It would be disastrous to roll out a product after spending a lot of time and money on it and finding that it actually flops in the market. Prototyping helps to prevent this by showing and implementing changes at the early stages of production.

PCB prototyping uses printed circuit boards to generate the prototype. They may be limited function boards for testing a proof-of-concept for single different functions. Some benefits of using Prototype PCBs are:

Reduced production and processing timelines

From the upfront analysis, it may seem that creating a PCB design adds to the time it will take to produce a product. In reality, though, it helps speed up the process, as it enables the engineers and designers to discover problems early on. There is no guesswork since the prototype shows very clearly where changes need to be made.

A design can be shown and communicated more clearly to clients when there is an available prototype. Re-designs and explanations are kicked out, as there is a tangible product for demonstration and referencing. This means that you can rework a product very early on if a client is unsatisfied.

Fresh perspective and product review

Another great advantage to prototyping is that you get great manufacturing reviews. You may have things such as blind spots in your design or unnecessary inputs that you had missed. Because of the constant changes that happen to a design, there may have been side-tracking from the original iteration.

Quality Third-party prototyping services such as APCT will come in handy in helping recognize and improve on these flaws. You may use things such as design rule check, but it might also not cut it i.e. DRC verifies the existence of a return to the path but not best size, length, and trace geometry in getting utmost output from the path.

Cut down on cost

Running the production of market-quality products is expensive. This cost doubles or even triples when products have been released only to find that there is a design flaw that forces you to go back to the initial stages of production. Therefore, having PCB prototypes that catch on to some of these flaws earlier on can save you a lot of money.

Prototyping can also help you see how to save money by switching materials and components used in design with cheaper ones. If there are any product changes in form or shape, prototyping can also help determine that and make necessary adjustments in the quality.

Individual testing for different product components

Simple PCB prototypes that test a single component are great for seeing how a certain functionality can be incorporated into the final design. Design theories can be tested this way because on paper and on production results are very different. Complex designs can also be broken down into basic easy to sort and grasp designs.

As seen above, PCB prototyping is a great way to save on money and ensure you produce only the best industry-standard quality products. Part of this success is working with a great company that sees your vision and is dedicated to helping you achieve it. APCT is one of the leaders in this sector and you can contact them today to get started in actualizing your production goals.

