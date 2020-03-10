1901 Group to create 135 new jobs in Washington County

1901 Group, a leading provider of IT services for the public and private sectors, will invest $1.15 million in Washington County to establish its third Virginia operation, creating 150 new jobs.

The new 1901 Group Operations Center at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Abingdon will expand the company’s operational footprint and enhance its cloud-based internet technology services.

Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia for the project, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

“Our Commonwealth has the second-highest concentration of technology workers in the nation, and we are happy to see more companies recognize the benefits of locating technology jobs in Southwest Virginia,” Northam said. “1901 Group’s operations across diverse parts of Virginia are benefitting from our world-class workforce and higher education institutions that prepare the next generation of IT professionals for the 21st century jobs offered by the company. We are confident that the Washington County Operations Center will be another success story for 1901 Group.”

1901 Group is a market leader in innovative IT services and solutions. The company delivers cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise scale-managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs.

1901 Group’s customers span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, as well as commercial markets.

In 2018, Northam announced that 1901 Group would expand its Enterprise IT Operations Center in Montgomery County and its corporate offices in Fairfax County, creating a total of 805 new jobs in Virginia.

“1901 Group’s decision to expand its corporate footprint to a third region of the Commonwealth is a strong testament to our competitive business climate, infrastructure, and workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia provides 1901 Group with one of the nation’s largest tech talent pools to support the company’s rapid growth. We thank 1901 Group for bringing 150 high-tech jobs to rural Virginia.”

“1901 Group is committed to investing in growing talent to address the deficit of cloud engineering and cyber talent in the public sector,” said CEO of 1901 Group Sonu Singh. “Our business model is based on engaging rural communities to create the next wave of IT talent focused on automation, streamlining, and continual improvement in large scale IT environments. Abingdon fits that profile with its access to embedded talent at nearby universities and community colleges.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Washington County to secure the project for Virginia. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $140,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project.

The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Attraction and growth of technology-driven businesses is critical to our continued efforts to promote economic diversification and long-term community prosperity,” said Dwayne Ball, Chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. “I am pleased that our County and the Washington County Industrial Development Authority were able to work together to help this project come to fruition. We are very excited, and we warmly welcome 1901 Group to our community.”

“This expansion is great news for Washington County and all of Southwest Virginia,” said Del. Terry Kilgore, Tobacco Commission Chairman. “I’m excited about the opportunity for the Commission and our InvestSWVA team to support 1901 Group’s efforts to develop a sustainable IT workforce in Southwest Virginia. This is exactly the kind of innovative business we are trying to attract to the Tobacco region, and I know that here in Southwest Virginia, they will find a more than capable workforce and inviting community that will make their latest expansion a success.”

“This is a home run for Washington County and Southwest Virginia,” said Sen. Todd Pillion. “We are thrilled to welcome 1901 Group and the quality jobs they will bring to our region. I’m proud to have our InvestSWVA team work closely with them as they create new opportunities for the jobs of the future right here in Southwest Virginia. 1901 Group has an established presence throughout the Commonwealth, and we are proud that the company recognized our talented workforce, infrastructure, and quality of life as assets for its third installation.”

“1901 Group’s decision to locate in Abingdon’s Small Business Incubator is a smart move,” said Del. William C. Wampler III. “Washington County is becoming an attractive technology hub, generating new opportunities for businesses and workers in our region. I’m looking forward to supporting 1901 Group’s efforts to build its client base and hire regional tech workers.”

