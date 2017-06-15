 jump to example.com

Workforce development and partnerships key to securing wireless technology

Published Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017, 6:45 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Charles Clancy, professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of the Hume Center at Virginia Tech, testified Tuesday that, in order to address the growing security threats securely and reliably to wireless devices, we must focus on workforce development initiatives and public-private partnerships to foster innovation, information threat sharing, and risk mitigation.

charles clancyAn internationally recognized expert in wireless technology, Clancy was one of four witnesses at a hearing on “Promoting Security in Wireless Technologies.” Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, chair of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee’s subcommittee on Communications and Technology, called the hearing to examine a variety of cybersecurity issues and challenges that face the mobile industry, as well as potential solutions.

In his testimony, Clancy cited examples of key cyber threats that have exploited thousands of devices for massive Internet attacks. These include the Mirai botnet attack against the Dyn Internet infrastructure company in 2016; the Android ransomware attack that affected LG smart TVs earlier this year; and the increasing number of privacy compromising attacks to steal financial or other personal data.

One of the biggest challenges, Clancy told the subcommittee, stems from complex, interlinked ecosystems of device manufacturers, software and app developers, cloud infrastructure providers, and platforms for media and services.

No one entity controls enough of the ecosystem to guarantee unilaterally the needed security, he said.

“Another side effect is that regulatory authority is distributed across the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and various other sector-specific regulators. Without a single ’belly button,’ top-down approaches to achieving objective levels of security are infeasible,” according to Clancy.

“Consequently it is imperative that we develop mechanisms to foster continued collaboration,” he said.

Clancy explained that there are wireless systems, like cell phones, which operate over a licensed spectrum and services like WiFi, which operate over an unlicensed spectrum.

“Cellular systems have the advantage of being centrally managed which helps ensure that security safeguards are implemented,” Clancy said, but cautions that security may be undermined when there is a need to continue supporting backward-compatible legacy technologies.

“Our new 4G-LTE systems are secure, but the 2G networks are vulnerable to a wide range of attacks that can compromise subscribers’ security and privacy,” he said. “Meanwhile as we look forward from 4G to 5G, a range of new technologies are under development that offer the opportunity to close current cybersecurity gaps while potentially opening up new ones in ways we cannot yet anticipate.”

Examples include software-defined networking, cloud-based radio access networks, and edge computing, all of which fuel applications for the Internet of Things — which connects everything from home appliances to industrial infrastructure to the cloud.

In the case of unlicensed technologies, Clancy pointed out that these have their own challenges.

“While residential WiFi networks are generally now operating with adequate levels of security, public hotspots and paid WiFi in hotels and airplanes remain vulnerable to attacks that have been well known for nearly two decades,” he said.

Clancy concluded his testimony by encouraging the subcommittee to act as a convener, bringing groups together to help set priorities for cyber defense based on a shared understanding of threats to critical networks and privacy of citizens.

He stressed a need for significantly increased investment in STEM-focused workforce development initiatives in both K-12 and higher education, as well as research funding from both industry and federal government in order to build in security from the start, rather than solutions applied after-the-fact.  He pointed to the example of the National Science Foundation/Intel Labs partnership that funds jointly a $6 million grant program for Internet of Things security.

Clancy also expressed a need for programs that would incentivize universities to build programs to educate students on cybersecurity for telecommunications and, more broadly, critical infrastructure.

Joining Clancy as witnesses at the hearing were: Kiersten Todtmanaging partner, Liberty Group Ventures, LLC; Bill Wright, director, Government Affairs and Senior Policy Counsel, Symantec; and Amit Yoranchairman and chief executive officer, Tenable Network Security.

Read Clancy’s full statement. Watch video of hearing here.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kaine: ‘I worry about the environment we’re in’
Virginia’s farmers’ markets open for business
Waynesboro YMCA hires VMI swim coach
Herring announces ongoing investigation to help address opioid crisis
Game Notes: Turks look to avoid third straight shutout
P-Nats take rubber match with 4-2 win
UVA golfers Stanger, Bard named to Golfweek All-America team
Warner talks Trump, Sessions, Russia investigation
Wilmington shuts down Hillcats, 9-0
Waynesboro one-hits Turks, wins 7-0
VMI’s Peyton Maddux selected in 33rd Round of MLB Draft by Giants
Charlottesville to propose EMS cost recovery program
Washington Nationals take UVA reliever Bennett Sousa in MLB Draft
OU’s Riley hires UVA assistant Ruffin McNeill to fill vacant coaching spot
Virginia’s Haseley, Doyle earn All-America honors
Carper, Kaine introduce bill to improve healthcare marketplace
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 