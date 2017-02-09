 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: UVA falls 63-52 at No. 16 Miami

Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 10:36 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballThe UVA women’s basketball team (15-9, 4-7 ACC) fell 63-52 at No. 16 Miami (18-6, 7-4 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 9) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami opened the game on a 12-2 run, including scoring the first eight points of the game, and led 26-18 at the half. The Cavaliers scored eight-straight points in the third quarter to pull within five, 35-30, but Miami finished the period on a 6-1 run and built up a 54-39 advantage with two minutes remaining. A pair of three-pointers from junior guard J’Kyra Brown (Rocky Mount, N.C.) helped cut the deficit to single-digits, 57-49, with 56 seconds remaining, but Miami converted four free throws in the final 13 second to close out the game.

“The last four minutes of this game seemed like they lasted a really long time, but I thought we did a really good job of executing and keeping ourselves in the game,” said Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. “We put ourselves in a hole early and couldn’t find a way to score for a while. If you don’t get to set your defense against Miami, you are going to get in a track meet and we did. Miami is really physical and we did not match that the entire evening, we did in spurts but not the whole game. When we got stagnant and weren’t scoring, then we were trying to just catch and attack the rim, so we never shifted the defense. We were going north-to-south after going side-to-side and honestly that was the big difference.”

Junior forward Lauren Moses (Mount Holly, N.J.) had her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Brown scored a team-high 15 points, including going 4-of-9 from three-point range.

Jessica Thomas and Adrienne Motley each scored 15 points for Miami. Keyona Hayes had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Virginia shot 34.4 percent (22-of-64) while Miami went 25-of-58 (43.1 percent). The Hurricanes held a 41-39 edge in rebounds. Virginia committed 23 turnovers with Miami scoring 23 points off those opportunities.

After trailing 8-0, Moses scored UVA’s first bucket four minutes into the game. A pair of threes from Brown pulled the Cavaliers to within four, 16-12, but Miami’s Adrienne Motley scored five points in the final 24 seconds of the quarter to give the Hurricanes a 21-12 lead.

The Cavaliers and Canes combined to only make five field goals in the second quarter. UVA held Miami scoreless in the first four minutes of the second quarter with baskets from freshman guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) and senior guard Breyana Mason (Woodbridge, Va.) narrowing the gap to 21-16, but the Cavaliers went into a five-and-a-half minute scoring drought, with Miami edging ahead 26-16. Moses ended the drought, hitting a jumper with 1:42 remaining in the half. UVA went into the locker room trailing 26-18.

Moses started the second half with a jumper 15 seconds into the period, but back-to-back layups from Miami’s Erykah Devenport put the Hurricanes back up by double figures, 30-20, with 7:37 remaining in the third quarter. Mason and freshman guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) combined to score eight points for the Cavaliers in a two minute span midway through the period, narrowing the gap to 35-30. Miami outscored the Cavaliers 6-1 in the final 2:14 to end the third quarter with a 41-31 lead.

The Cavaliers started the fourth quarter going 2-of-12 while Miami struggled at the free throw line, missing its first five attempts of the period. The Hurricanes built up a 52-37 advantage but three-pointers from Brown cut the deficit to 57-49 with 53 seconds remaining. Moses answered a pair of Miami free throws by making a layup with 32 seconds remaining. Brown narrowed the gap to seven, 59-52, after making one of two free throw attempts with 19 seconds remaining. Miami was called for a charge, giving the ball right back to Virginia, but the Cavaliers turned it back over. Thomas and Shaneese Bailey made the final four free throws to close out the Hurricane’s victory.

Virginia returns to John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12 to host Wake Forest in a 2 p.m. game, the first of three remaining regular-season home games for the Cavaliers.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

Chris Graham: Three ways to stretch a small business marketing budget

Your small business didn’t have money for a splashy Super Bowl ad. Bummer!

‘A Bitter End’: The print newspaper faces day of reckoning

“A Bitter End,” read the headline of an early edition of Monday’s Boston Globe, delivered to newspaper subscribers in Florida.

Rock 'n' Roll Express in WWE Hall of Fame: Long overdue

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express is, finally, getting its due, with the news that the tag team will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #12 UVA bounces back

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA's 71-55 win over #4 Louisville courtside at JPJ.

Inside the Numbers: #12 UVA gets to the line, go figure

Remember when UVA shot had three free throw attempts for the entire game in a loss at then-#1 Villanova?

Waynesboro Police: Electric bill scam is back

The Waynesboro Police Department is warning that the electric bill scam is back in the local area.

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 