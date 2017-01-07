 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: EMU wins sixth in last seven, 68-59, at Randolph

Published Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, 11:23 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

emu sportsThe EMU basketball women are learning an important lesson – how to win ODAC games on the road. The Royals gutted out a 68-59 decision at Randolph College on Saturday, earning their second straight conference road victory and fourth overall.

Now 8-4 on the season and 3-1 in the ODAC, the women were held below their season scoring average for the second straight game, yet found a way to win. Trailing Randolph 28-24 at halftime, Eastern Mennonite nearly doubled their offensive output with a 23-point third, and then sealed the decision in the fourth at the free throw line.

After trailing by six early in the third, EMU took over the lead quickly, forcing four straight Randolph turnovers to trigger a 6-0 run for a 33-32 advantage. The teams traded points until a Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) three bumped the margin to 47-43 at the final break.

The Royals scored the first five of the fourth to earn a nine-point lead at 52-43 but the WildCats didn’t give up. A 5-0 jab trimmed it down to 56-54 and then a three pointer from Maura McMahon got the home team within 60-59 with 2:08 to play.

EMU then shutout Randolph, keeping them off the scoreboard for the final five possessions. On the offensive end, meanwhile, the Royals milked down the clock and drew the WildCats into a fouling game. The women calmly cashed in, going 8-for-8 from the free throw line over the final 1:27 to push back out to the nine-point final margin.

Most team stats were similar, including EMU’s slight edge in shooting at 37% to 34%. The Royals’ 52-41 rebounding advantage counter-acted their -6 turnover margin. In the end, it came down to Eastern Mennonite going 10-10 from the stripe in the fourth to finish at 13-17 for the game.

Center Jonae Guest (Dumfries, Va./Potomac) picked up her second consecutive double double, leading the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds. After coming close in a couple of recent games, junior guard Myneshia Walker (Freeman, Va./Brunswick) finally earned her first career double double, getting 12 points and 12 boards to go with five assists.

Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) had a breakout game, hitting 5-of-10 three pointers for 15 points. Both marks were career highs for the freshman. Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) added 12 points, but made a huge impact on the defensive end where she grabbed six steals.

McMahon led Randolph from the bench with 10 points. Alexis Calloway added nine rebounds and six points.

The Royals get a big test at home Tuesday evening, hosting Washington and Lee in Yoder Arena. Both teams stand at 3-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, in a five-way tie for second place.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Habitat for Humanity prepping for annual fund-raising gala

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity Home for Homes Ball has raised more than half a million dollars for the non-profit in its first five years.

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 