Warner, Kaine announce $24 million in grants for housing projects in Virginia

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $24,211,713 in federal funding to help Virginia communities fund housing and infrastructure projects.

The funding, which will go to Alexandria, Arlington County, Chesapeake, Fairfax County, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Loudoun County, Prince William County, Richmond, and Waynesboro, will be awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and HOME programs.

“We are thrilled to announce federal funding that will support Virginia families who are in need and seeking stable and affordable housing,” the Senators said. “This investment helps sustain the affordability of these neighborhoods and the wellbeing of communities throughout our Commonwealth.”

The $24,211,713 in funding will be awarded through HUD grants as follows:

Grant Recipient Amount District(s) CDBG ALEXANDRIA $832,047 8 HOME ALEXANDRIA $396,733 8 CDBG ARLINGTON COUNTY $1,198,566 8 HOME ARLINGTON COUNTY $557,945 8 CDBG CHESAPEAKE $1,028,373 4 HOME CHESAPEAKE $366,682 4 CDBG FAIRFAX COUNTY $4,974,689 08, 10, 11 ESG FAIRFAX COUNTY $443,226 08, 10, 11 HOME FAIRFAX COUNTY $1,530,449 08, 10, 11 CDBG HAMPTON $1,140,773 02, 03 HOME HAMPTON $390,793 02, 03 CDBG HARRISONBURG $505,968 6 CDBG LOUDOUN COUNTY $1,158,986 10 CDBG PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY $2,240,026 01, 10, 11 ESG PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY $194,075 01, 10, 11 HOME PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY $661,384 01, 10, 11 CDBG RICHMOND $4,074,473 03, 07 ESG RICHMOND $367,565 03, 07 HOME RICHMOND $1,036,354 03, 07 HOPWA RICHMOND $926,929 03, 07 CDBG WAYNESBORO $185,677 6

The Community Development Block (CDBG) Grants program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides funding to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street; improve the number, quality and operations of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; provide essential services to shelter residents, rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families, and prevent families/individuals from becoming homeless.

The HOME program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities.

The HOPWA program provides housing assistance and related supportive services to local units of government, states and non-profit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and their families.