Virginia retains #1 ranking in AP Top 25

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

There were 35 years between #1 rankings for Virginia basketball. Now the Cavaliers are back in the top spot for a second straight week.

UVA (24-2) held on to the #1 national ranking after a week in which the ‘Hoos won their only game, 59-50, at Miami on Tuesday.

Virginia received 42 first-place votes to outpace #2 Michigan State (26-3), which got 19 first-place votes.

Third-ranked Villanova (24-3) picked up four first-place votes after defeating this week’s #4, Xavier (24-4), on Saturday.

Duke (22-5) was the big mover this week, jumping seven spots from 12th to fifth after posting wins over Virginia Tech and this week’s #15, Clemson (20-6).

Two other ACC teams are ranked in the top 25: North Carolina (21-7) at 10, and Florida State (19-8) at 25.

Related Stories