Virginia Festival of the Book announces 2018 headliners
A program of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, the 24th annual Virginia Festival of the Book will be held March 21-25, 2018, at various locations in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Announced yesterday evening at a VFH event sponsored by the Miller School of Albemarle, the 2018 Festival will feature the following headliners, whose work grapples with topics of race and history, social equality, international policy, culinary histories, war, and fake news, through diverse genres including poetry, young people’s literature, legal thrillers, literary fiction, and memoir:
- NASA astronaut Leland Melvin, author of Chasing Space, will speak at the Read & Lead Lunch on Wednesday, March 21. He will also be a Youth Headliner for the 2018 Festival, speaking to 2,400 local students in March.
- Fiction writer and essayist Nathan Englander, author of Dinner at the Center of the Earth, will speak at the Literary Luncheon on Thursday, March 22.
- Crime fiction and television writer Attica Locke, author of Bluebird, Bluebird and the Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction-winning novel Pleasantville, will speak at the Crime Wave Brunch on Saturday, March 24.
- Lawyer, father, and advocate for the U.S. Constitution Khizr Khan, author of An American Family and This Is Our Constitution
- African American foodways and culinary historian Michael Twitty, author of The Cooking Gene
- Poet and editor Kevin Young, author of Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News
- Acclaimed young adult author Jason Reynolds, author of Ghost
