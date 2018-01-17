Virginia announces 2018 football schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2018 football schedules for its member institutions today (Jan. 17). Virginia’s slate features 12 regular-season games, including seven home contests and two contests to be played on Fridays. Starting times for all contests and the home game designated for Homecomings will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for Virginia home games will go on sale starting Monday, Jan. 29. Information regarding season ticket renewals and new sales, season ticket holder benefits and special season ticket pricing will be announced Monday, Jan. 22.

In 2018, Virginia will host Richmond (Sept. 1), Ohio (Sept. 15), Louisville (Sept. 22), Miami (Oct. 13), North Carolina (Oct. 27), Pitt (Nov. 2) and Liberty (Nov. 10).

UVA will travel for contests at Indiana (Sept. 8), NC State (Sept. 29), Duke (Oct. 20), Georgia Tech (Nov. 17) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 23).

Virginia’s home game against Pitt will be played on Friday, Nov. 2 at Scott Stadium, while its annual matchup with in-state rival Virginia Tech will be played on Friday, Nov. 23 in Blacksburg. This year’s UVA and Virginia Tech matchup marks the fourth Friday contest in series history. The teams met in Blacksburg for Friday games in 1996 and 2014.

This is just the second time in program history UVA has two Friday games on its schedule. Last season the Cavaliers played at Boise State on a Friday and hosted Virginia Tech on a Friday.

Six of UVA’s 2018 opponents played in bowl games last year (Ohio, Louisville, NC State, Miami, Duke and Virginia Tech).

The Cavaliers have a bye week on Oct. 6. UVA does not face ACC foes Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Syracuse and Wake Forest in 2018.

Richmond (Sept. 1 at Scott Stadium) The matchup with the Spiders will be the 34th meeting in a series that dates back to 1893. Virginia leads the series 28-3-2 and had won 10 games in a row between the schools, until falling in 2016, 37-20. The Spiders are coming off a 6-5 campaign in 2017.

Indiana (Sept. 8 at Memorial Stadium) Virginia and Indiana will meet for the fourth time in a series that started in 2009 at Scott Stadium. UVA holds a 2-1 all-time advantage over the Hoosiers, which includes a 47-7 home win over IU in 2009 and a 34-31 road win in 2011 in Bloomington. Indiana won the 2017 meeting at Scott Stadium, 34-17. The Hoosiers are coming off a 5-7 year.

Ohio (Sept. 15 at Scott Stadium) Virginia and Ohio are meeting for the second time in series history. The Cavaliers and Bobcats first met in 1993 at Scott Stadium. UVA won the meeting 41-7 behind 279 passing yards and five touchdowns from Symmion Willis. UVA is facing a team from the Mid-American Conference for the fourth time in six seasons and for the 15th time overall. Ohio is coming off a 9-4 season in 2017 and a victory over UAB in the Bahamas Bowl.

Louisville (Sept. 22 at Scott Stadium) Louisville and Virginia will meet for the fifth time in ACC play and the seventh time overall. Louisville leads the series, 4-2. The Cardinals finished the season 8-5 and fell to Mississippi State in the Taxslayer Bowl.

NC State (Sept. 29 at Carter-Finley Stadium) Virginia and NC State meet for the first time since 2012, a game the Cavaliers won 33-6, in Raleigh. The Wolfpack and Cavaliers are meeting for the 58th time in a series NC State holds the advantage, 34-22-1. NC State is coming off a 9-4 season and a victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl. NC State finished the season ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Coaches poll.

Miami (Oct. 13 at Scott Stadium) Virginia has won four of the last eight meetings with the Hurricanes, but has dropped three in a row to push the all-time series to 9-6 in Miami’s favor. Miami is coming off a 10-3 campaign in 2017, falling to Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl. Miami finished the season ranked No. 13 in both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Coaches poll.

Duke (Oct. 20 at Wallace Wade Stadium) Duke and Virginia will be meeting for the 56th consecutive season in a series that started in 1890. With three-straight victories over the Blue Devils, the Cavaliers own a narrow advantage in the all-time series, 36-33. Duke completed the 2017 season with a 7-6 record and a win over Northern Illinois in the Quick Lane Bowl.

North Carolina (Oct. 27 at Scott Stadium) The South’s oldest college football rivalry will continue when the Cavaliers host the Tar Heels for the 123rd game in the series. UVA snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Tar heels in 2017 with a 20-14 triumph in Chapel Hill. UNC currently leads the series, 63-55-4, which is tied for the second longest in FBS history. North Carolina is coming off a 3-9 season.

Pitt (Nov. 2 at Scott Stadium) The Cavaliers and Panthers will meet for the 11th time in series history and for the fourth time at Scott Stadium. The Panthers lead the series over the Cavaliers, 7-3. The teams have met once in the postseason when the Virginia handed Pitt a 23-16 loss at the 2003 Continental Tire Bowl. This game will be UVA’s fifth all-time Friday game at Scott Stadium. Pitt is coming off a 5-7 season.

Liberty (Nov. 10 at Scott Stadium) Virginia and in-state foe Liberty are meeting for the first time in football as the Flames are playing their first FBS schedule in 2018. With games against Richmond and Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers are playing at least three teams from the Commonwealth for the first time since 2010 and for only the third time since 1983. Liberty finished its last season at the FCS level with a 6-5 record in 2017, which included a season-opening win at Baylor.

Georgia Tech (Nov. 17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium) Virginia and Georgia Tech will clash for the 41st time in series history with the two teams having met every season since 1982. The series between the two schools leans slightly in the Yellow Jackets’ favor, 20-19-1, with Georgia Tech winning four of the last six. Georgia Tech finished the 2017 season with a 5-6 record and led the ACC and finished No. 5 nationally in rushing at 307.4 yards per game.

Virginia Tech (Nov. 23 at Lane Stadium) The 2018 matchup will be the 100th in series history. The Hokies lead the all-time series with Virginia, 57-37-5. This is the third Friday meeting in Blacksburg between the two teams and fifth Friday meeting overall. The Hokies finished 2017 with a 9-4 record, which included a loss to Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl. Virginia Tech finished the season ranked No. 24 in both the Associated Press poll and No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Sept. 1 RICHMOND

Sept. 8 at Indiana

Sept. 15 OHIO

Sept. 22 LOUISVILLE

Sept. 29 at NC State

Oct. 13 MIAMI

Oct. 20 at Duke

Oct. 27 NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 2 PITT (Fri.)

Nov. 10 LIBERTY

Nov. 17 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 23 at Virginia Tech (Fri.)

