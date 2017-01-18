 jump to example.com

Viewpoints examines concussions in youth sports

Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 8:52 pm

Viewpoints explores research into the impact of sports-related concussions on young athletes with Carolyn Moore, a physical therapy professor at Mary Baldwin University.

 

About Viewpoints

Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT's Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

