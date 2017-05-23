VDOT wins Richmond Technology award for SMART SCALE web tool

VDOT recently won the Richmond Technology Council award for Innovation in Development – Public Sector. VDOT was recognized for its work with the SMART SCALE web tool, which provides the general public with transparency regarding the agency’s transportation projects.

The award is handed out to the organization that has demonstrated exceptional technological development to the benefit of the organization itself, or the public. Other awards included categories for Innovation in Education, Emerging Small Business, Innovation in Technology Builder and Innovation in Utilization.

The 22nd annual RVATech gala dinner took place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on May 10, and was attended by nearly 800 Richmond business leaders. Each year, the group celebrates outstanding technological achievements that have propelled the technology-based economy in both the private and public sectors.

“VDOT is continuously ahead of the curve in developing tools that help make Virginia a leader in transportation,” said VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick. “We recognize the importance of innovation and the role it plays in advancing the work we do.”

Background

Virginia’s SMART SCALE is about picking the right transportation projects for funding and ensuring the best use of limited tax dollars. It is the method of scoring projects that have been determined to meet a need identified in VTrans – the state’s long-range multi-modal transportation plan – based on safety, congestion, accessibility, land use, economic development and the environment. Transportation projects are scored according to an objective, outcome-based process that is transparent to the public and allows decision-makers to be held accountable to taxpayers. Once projects are scored and prioritized, the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) has the best information possible to select the right projects for funding.

The SMART Portal web application was first implemented in support of SMART SCALE, but has since expanded to include other VDOT grant programs. This year, the SMART Portal was used to collect and manage information for over 900 applications.