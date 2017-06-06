VBL Roundup: Turks host Strasburg Tuesday night

The Harrisonburg Turks (1-2) play Strasburg (1-1) tonight at 7:30pm. The game will be at Veterans Memorial Park.

Probable starters for the game are Rhett Willis for the Turks and Benjamin Dum for the Express. This is the second start for Willis. In his previous start, against Staunton, Willis pitched 5.2 innings only giving up one hit and no earned runs. This is the first start for Dum.

The Turks went 1-1 last season against Strasburg.

Tonight’s game is Turkey Tuesday Night. June is National Turkey Lovers Month. If fans come dressed as a turkey, they will get free admission in to the game.

Last night, the Turks played at Winchester. The Turks respectively scored three runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth for 5-1 lead, but Alejandro Rivero hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to take it to extra innings. In the bottom of the eleventh, Rivero scored off a Seth Wall single to walk off.

Tucker McCoy pitched 5.1 innings. He gave up four hits and one earned while adding three strikeouts to his first start of the season. Jacob Ramos (0-2) takes his second loss of the season, giving up four runs and five hits on 2.1 innings pitched.

Everyone that batted for the Turks got a hit last night, and Ty Andrus and Tanner Dofflemeyer had two hits each. This is the second multi-hit game of the season for Andrus and continues his hitting streak to three games.

Other games tonight:

Woodstock @ Charlottesville – 7pm

Winchester @ Front Royal – 7pm

Purcellville @ Covington – 7pm

Staunton @ New Market – 7:30pm