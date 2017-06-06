 jump to example.com

VBL Roundup: Turks host Strasburg Tuesday night

Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 10:40 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Harrisonburg Turks (1-2) play Strasburg (1-1) tonight at 7:30pm. The game will be at Veterans Memorial Park.

Probable starters for the game are Rhett Willis for the Turks and Benjamin Dum for the Express. This is the second start for Willis. In his previous start, against Staunton, Willis pitched 5.2 innings only giving up one hit and no earned runs. This is the first start for Dum.

The Turks went 1-1 last season against Strasburg.

Tonight’s game is Turkey Tuesday Night. June is National Turkey Lovers Month. If fans come dressed as a turkey, they will get free admission in to the game.

Last night, the Turks played at Winchester. The Turks respectively scored three runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth for 5-1 lead, but Alejandro Rivero hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to take it to extra innings. In the bottom of the eleventh, Rivero scored off a Seth Wall single to walk off.

Tucker McCoy pitched 5.1 innings. He gave up four hits and one earned while adding three strikeouts to his first start of the season. Jacob Ramos (0-2) takes his second loss of the season, giving up four runs and five hits on 2.1 innings pitched.

Everyone that batted for the Turks got a hit last night, and Ty Andrus and Tanner Dofflemeyer had two hits each. This is the second multi-hit game of the season for Andrus and continues his hitting streak to three games.

Other games tonight:

  • Woodstock @ Charlottesville – 7pm
  • Winchester @ Front Royal – 7pm
  • Purcellville @ Covington – 7pm
  • Staunton @ New Market – 7:30pm
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe highlights clean energy certification programs at Tidewater Community College
Teens leading the way at Waynesboro YMCA
McAuliffe announces Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund Awards
Shenandoah baseball eighth in final ABCA poll
Keys shock Potomac in doubleheader sweep
USDA grant aimed at improving summer food security
Sen. Warner unveils new congressional website
Coming to Altria Theater: John Cleese on Nov. 10
One vs. two hearing aids
Coming to Dominion Arts Center: War on the Catwalk
Virginia joins alliance of states committed to upholding Paris Climate Agreement
Stable Craft Brewing honored at Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards
Virginia rally falls short: Cavs season ends with 11-8 loss to Dallas Baptist
Letters from a Soviet Prison: Interview with Francis Gary Powers Jr.
Fairfax fundraising surpasses $1 million; Adams raises $180K in second quarter
Charlottesville joins Mayors National Climate Action Agenda in support of Paris Agreement
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 