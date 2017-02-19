 jump to example.com

UVA wrestling: Four Cavs claim titles at U.S. Collegiate Championships

Published Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 7:48 pm

uva wrestlingFour members of the UVA wrestling team won championships at the U.S. Collegiate Championships on Sunday (Feb. 19) in the final weekend of action for the Cavaliers before the ACC Championships.

Redshirt freshman Sam Krivus (Greensburg, Pa.), redshirt sophomore Chance McClure (Commerce, Ga.), redshirt senior Will Mason (Virginia Beach, Va.) and redshirt sophomore Will Schany (Blair, Neb.) all won titles by going undefeated at their weight class.

Redshirt freshman Tyler Love (Clifton, Va.) and senior Chuck Boddy (Abington, Pa.) both competed at heavyweight, finishing third and fourth, respectively.

At 133 pounds, Mason posted three wins that included a major decision over Michael Johnson of Northern Colorado, a pin of Chance Ikei from Arizona State and a tech fall over Alec Opsal of Air Force on the way to his title.

Krivus picked up a pair of bonus-point wins on his way to the title at 149 pounds. The redshirt freshman started with a tech fall over Jake Kurzhals of Air Force before following that with a major decision over Zach Martinez of Northern Colorado. Krivus clinched his title with a decision over Carson Brolsman of Minnesota.

Schany turned in three dominant performances on the way to the 184-pound championship. He opened with a major decision over Toby Ryals of Air Force and followed it with a major decision over Michael Fujimori of Arizona State. Schany then clinched his title with a pin of Air Force’s Bridger Barker.

McClure won four matches, opening with a decision over Minnesota’s William Balow before following it with a pin of Chance Stolz of Arizona State. He then posted a tech fall over Brayden Hill of Air Force before grabbing his fourth win when Jacob Holschlag of Nebraska forfeited.

Virginia will return to action at the ACC Championships on Saturday, March 4. The annual event will be hosted by NC State at Reynolds Coliseum. Competition will begin at 11 a.m.

Will Mason

  • def. Michael Johnson (N. Colorado), major dec., 17-5
  • def. Chance Ikei (Arizona State), Fall, 1:49
  • def. Alec Opsal (Air Force), tech fall, 16-1

Champion at 133 pounds

 

Sam Krivus

  • def. Jake Kurzhals (Air Force), tech fall, 17-2
  • def. Zach Martinez (N. Colorado), major dec., 10-2
  • def. Carson Brolsma (Minnesota), dec., 3-0

Champion at 149 pounds

 

Will Schany

  • def. Toby Ryals (Air Force), major dec., 11-3
  • def. M. Fujimori (Arizona State), major dec., 18-5
  • def. Bridger Barker (Air Force), Fall, 1:21

Champion at 184 pounds

 

Chance McClure

  • def. William Balow (Minnesota), dec., 5-3
  • def. Chance Stolz (Arizona State), Fall, 4:24
  • def. Brayden Hill (Air Force), tech fall, 16-0
  • def. Jacob Holschlag (Nebraska) forfeit

Champion at 197 pounds
Tyler Love

  • lost to Matt Wagner (Air Force), dec., 6-2
  • def. Chuck Boddy, dec., 4-2 (SV-3)
  • lost to Rylee Streifel (Minnesota), tech fall, 15-0

Third at heavyweight
Chuck Boddy

  • lost to Rylee Streifel (Minnesota), dec., 2-0
  • lost to Tyler Love, dec., 4-2 (sv-3)
  • lost to Matt Wagner (Air Force), dec., 6-2

Fourth at Heavyweight

a

