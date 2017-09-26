 jump to example.com

UVA basketball Pepsi Blue-White scrimmage, Meet the Teams Day set for Oct. 22

Published Tuesday, Sep. 26, 2017, 4:24 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia uvaThe University of Virginia will host a pair of preseason events on Sunday, Oct. 22 at John Paul Jones Arena. The UVA men’s basketball team will hold its third annual Pepsi Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at 3 p.m., followed by the annual Meet the Teams Day. Admission and parking are free for both events.

 

Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage

Seating will be general admission and free parking is available in the JPJ surface lot and garage, University Hall lots and McCue Center lots. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to the start of the scrimmage.

 

Meet The Teams Day

The annual Meet the Teams Day with the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be held on the court following the Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage. Fans will have an opportunity to meet student-athletes and receive autographs for an hour following the scrimmage. Upon entry to John Paul Jones Arena, fans can meet members of the women’s squash team, pick-up schedule posters, and register for raffle prizes, including single-game men’s and women’s basketball tickets.

 

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2017-18 season. A limited number of single-game tickets could be available for games in which tickets held for athletics department needs are not used or if UVA students don’t claim all of the tickets held for students. Additional single-game tickets will be available in upper level student sections (301-302) for home games when UVA classes are not in session.

The on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced on Monday, Oct. 9. For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers host UNC Greensboro in their season opener on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

 

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

Season and tickets for 2017-18 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale. Reserved season tickets are $100, while reserved season tickets for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff are $75. General admission season tickets are $85, $65 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff.

Single-game tickets are on sale beginning Oct. 2 and are $15 for courtside seats and $10 for reserved seats. General admission single-game tickets are $8 and $6 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff.

The Cavaliers host Central Connecticut State in their home opener on Sunday, Nov. 12.

 

Squash Schedule

The UVA women’s squash program battles Stanford in its home opener on Friday, Nov. 17 at McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club. Admission is free to all regular season home contests.

 

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to Virginia athletics events can be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. In-person or telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821) or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week

Hurricane Maria will come close enough to North Carolina to trigger gusty winds and rain, while unleashing dangerous seas elsewhere along the East Coast this week.

AAA: Gas prices trending downward

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continue to drop slowly but will not drop as quickly as they rose following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last month.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at the Sept. 19 Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?

If ever #2 Clemson looked vulnerable, it was last week at home against unheralded Boston College, who took the Tigers into the fourth quarter in an eventual 34-7 loss.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

   
Recent Posts
Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?
Warner to SEC chair: “Question if Equifax has right to continue providing these services”
EMU grads among finalists for Women Peacebuilders for Water Award
A brand to match Virginia Tech’s momentum
Herring demands Education Secretary DeVos stop rolling back protections for student borrowers
SCC warns Virginians to be wary of online binary options schemes
Hearing aids can be a big help
Flu shots offered at local Saturday clinics
New MA in Education program director at EMU has wealth of experience
W&L to host Eclectic Potpourri recital
Astronaut Mark Kelly to speak at Bridgewater College
Last-second goal lifts #9 UVA past Davidson
Virginia observes Farm-to-School Week
McAuliffe to join Capital Region joint marketing mission to Canada
Sen. Mark Warner on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
McAuliffe honored by LGBTQ community at PrideFest
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 